Charaideo (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): A wild elephant died due to electrocution near the Napuk tea estate in the Charaideo district of Assam on Friday, forest officials confirmed.

The accident took place after the elephant came in contact with a live electric wire.

Also Read | Pakistan Must Continue To Take 'Credible', 'Verifiable' Action Against Terrorism, Says Arindam Bagchi on FATF Decision.

"During the preliminary investigation, we found that the elephant died due to electrocution. The incident took place at the eigth number line of Napuk tea estate," Forest Range Officer of Sonari, Dhimangshu Saikia said.

The forest officials in Assam earlier found the carcass of a wild elephant in a paddy field of Nagaon district on October 17 and said that the dead elephant, which aged about 7 years was found at Kiling village near the Jakhalabandh area.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Gang Blackmails Couple Over Obscene Video to Extort Money, Four Arrested.

Forest Range Officer, Nepal Mandal initially suspected that the wild tusker died while fighting with other elephants.

Deaths of elephant were reported earlier in the month as well, when-- an adult wild elephant died after being electrocuted in the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district.

In another incident of elephant death, one female tusker and her calf were killed after being hit by a Rajdhani Express train near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)