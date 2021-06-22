Rishikesh, Jun 22 (PTI) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has begun antibody cocktail therapy to treat Covid-19 patients.

"We have begun antibody cocktail therapy here and six patients from different states have already availed it so far," AIIMS, Rishikesh Director Ravi Kant said.

Antibody cocktail is a combination of two drugs and its vial costs nearly Rs 60000 in the market.

