Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): BJP MP from Hamirpur and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur has thanked the Central Government for releasing Rs 2,006.40 crore for disaster restoration in Himachal Pradesh while sharply criticising the state Congress government for its alleged lack of acknowledgment and political bias in implementation.

Speaking to the reporters, Thakur said that the Centre has supported the state in all manner during and post-disaster

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

"I want to make two things very clear. Even during the disaster, we not only got hundreds but thousands of houses sanctioned and ensured benefits for Himachal Pradesh. Right from the beginning, we pursued this with dedication, and the Centre eventually provided over Rs 2,000 crore in aid. This proves that Modi ji stands firmly with the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Thakur expressed his gratitude towards the Centre, particularly Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for what he described as their unwavering support. However, he alleged that the state government has been reluctant to give credit where it is due.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau To Decide on Location for Decoding Black Box of Crashed Air India Plane, Says Govt.

"On the one hand, you want everything from the Centre, but on the other, you don't even thank them. In fact, I can give you multiple examples," Thakur said.

He recalled a previous instance where, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), 93,000 houses were sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh in a single instalment. "Instead of showing gratitude, the state government questioned the allocation. They raised concerns about nepotism who among the Congress would get the benefits, who among the BJP would get them. Even in that case, the allocation was made on the basis of transparent criteria, not party affiliation."

Taking further aim at the Congress-led administration in the state Thakur questions the lack of gratitude and acceptance.

"Is this how a state government should function? Shouldn't gratitude be shown when the Centre provides financial support?" he questioned.

He also alleged discrimination in how infrastructure projects are being handled. Referring to rural road projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Thakur said: "These roads are being approved based on IMP recommendations, yet the names of Members of Parliament are deliberately omitted from inauguration plaques. Programmes are organised without informing or inviting the concerned MP. Himachal Pradesh is setting a dangerous precedent."

"This is wrong. You want everything from the Centre, but you won't express thanks for anything," Thakur added.

The remarks come days after the Centre approved a significant relief package for Himachal Pradesh, which was severely impacted by natural disasters last year. The Himachal government has claimed that its total demand from the Centre was over Rs 9000 crore and continues to press for additional funds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)