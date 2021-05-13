Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) For the first time, the number of active coronavirus cases crossed the two-lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh, touching 2,01,042, as the state added 22,399 fresh positives in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 18,638 Covid-19 patients had recovered and 89 others succumbed in a day.

The state Covid-19 chart now showed 13,66,785 total positives, 11,56,666 recoveries and 9,077 deaths.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported the highest 3,372, Chittoor 2,646, Guntur 2,141, Anantapuramu 2,080 and Visakhapatnam 2,064 new cases.

Five districts reported between 1,400 and 1,600 new cases each and another three added less than 1,000 each.

Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts saw 11 fresh fatalities each, Chittoor and East Godavari nine each, Krishna and Prakasam eight each, Srikakulam seven, Guntur six, SPS Nellore five, Kadapa, Kurnool and West Godavari four each and Anantapuramu three in 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)