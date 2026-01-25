Kota (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday laid the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 67 crore in Kota, including 832 houses under the Affordable Housing Scheme, as part of govenment efforts to provide permanent housing to the poor.

"The foundation stone was laid for various development projects worth 67 crore rupees, including 832 affordable housing units in the Jagpura area of the Kota parliamentary constituency. This initiative is not limited to mere construction of buildings; rather, it is a significant step towards realizing the common people's dream of 'owning a home.' Under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji the commitment to provide every poor family with basic amenities such as a sturdy roof, electricity, water, roads, and gas is steadily being implemented on the ground," he said in a post on X.

Also Read | 'No Internal Democracy in Congress': Former Congressman Shakeel Ahmed Calls Out Rahul Gandhi's Leadership, BJP Says 'Start of a Massive Revolt' (Watch Video).

"Fulfilling the dream of homeownership for low-income families through easy installments is an exemplary demonstration of social justice and inclusive development," he added.

Birla, who is MP from Kota, said that in areas like Jagpura, the transformations witnessed in recent years in sectors such as roads, electricity, water supply, and housing reflect the continuity of development.

Also Read | Nationwide SIR: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Announces Expansion of Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls to Ensure Voter List Accuracy.

"Through the combined efforts of the state government, local representatives, and the administration, roads, improved water supply, community buildings, playgrounds, and health facilities are being continuously strengthened. Our goal is to ensure that development reaches the last person with a spirit of service and empathy," he said.

Om Birla on Wednesday said that political parties should set aside politics and work together to ensure the smooth functioning of the Budget Session of Parliament.

Interacting with the media at the conclusion of the 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC) at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow, Birla said that continuous planned disruptions and disturbances in the House are not appropriate for the country's democracy.

He said that when disruptions take place in the House, the greatest loss is suffered by the citizens, and stressed the need to strengthen the culture of Discussion and Dialogue, not Disruption.

Appealing to leaders and Members of all political parties, Birla said that in a democracy, the people are supreme and accountability towards the public is not limited to elections but extends to every day and every moment.

He also said that Presiding Officers are not merely those who conduct proceedings, but are the sentinels of the Constitution and custodians of democratic decorum, adding that their impartiality, sensitivity and firmness determine the direction of the House.

The 86th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), held at the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow from January 19 to 21, 2026, concluded successfully on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)