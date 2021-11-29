Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday chaired a review meeting with the health department, amid concerns about COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'.

As per an official release, Health and Family Welfare Minister AK Srinivas and other officials also attended the meeting.

The release stated that the state government advised increasing the RT-PCR tests across the state. Instructions from the department to observe RT-PCR tests at the international airport. If traced covid positive, they will be sent to the quarantine for 7 days, or will be allowed for self-quarantine at their premises.

The people should be fully vaccinated by January 15, 2022. The entire department has been asked to speed up the vaccination process.

The state health minister and department officials will meet and discuss with CM about the preparedness being carried to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. (ANI)

