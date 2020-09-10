Amaravati(AP), Sep 10 (PTI) The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh have been showing a declining trend over the past few days though the positive cases were increasing by over 10,000 daily, government data revealed.

The Covid-19 tally increased to 5.37 lakh in AP with the addition of 10,175 cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the latest bulletin said.

Also, 10,040 patients got cured and discharged while 68 succumbed in 24 hours, the bulletin said.

From over 90 a day till a few days ago, the state's Covid-19 mortality count has been just around 70 per day this week and on Thursday it further fell to 68.

The overall mortality rate dipped to 0.87 per cent against the national average of 1.68 per cent.

While the infection positivity has been constantly climbing up, reaching 12.27 per cent on Thursday, the recovery rate too showed an improvement to 81.02 per cent.

Kurnool district, which was once the major Covid-19 hotspot in the state, crossed the 50,000 gross cases mark but more than 45,000 of the infected had already recovered.

Srikakulam district crossed the 30,000 mark, having over 6,600 active cases, according to the bulletin.

In 24 hours, East Godavari, Prakasam and West Godavari reported more than 1,100 fresh positive cases while Chittoor had more than 900 additions.

With nine new casualties, Chittoor crossed the 500 mark in overall toll, topping the state chart.

Kadapa and SPS Nellore districts also reported nine fresh fatalities each, Krishna and Prakasam seven each and Anantapuramu six.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)