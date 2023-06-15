Kuppam (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 14 (PTI) Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused the YSRCP dispensation in Andhra Pradesh of being "neck-deep in corruption" and sought to know when will the Union government initiate action against Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a public meeting in his Assembly constituency of Kuppam, he claimed the BJP leaders were making mere statements castigating the YSRCP government for alleged corruption.

"The Union ministers should announce when are they going to initiate action against this corrupt chief minister," Naidu said.

He vowed that once TDP is back in power, he will make sure that all those who looted granite in Kuppam pay back.

Naidu said that the TDP's mini-manifesto has promised justice for all sections of the society, including women, youths and farmers. Once assets are created, revenues will go up which will be equally distributed among the poor in the shape of welfare schemes, he added.

Assembly elections in the state are slated to be held next year.

