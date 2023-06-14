Jaipur, June 14: Following a National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) order, the tiger reserves in Rajasthan will remain closed for tourists on every Wednesday from July 1. Elephant vs Tiger Video: Giant Jumbo Chases Away Big Cat Trying To Enter Water Body, Viral Video Shows Who the Real Boss of Jungle Is.

Hence, the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, Sariska Tiger Reserve, Mukundra Tiger Reserve, and Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve of the state will remain closed for tourists on this day of the week.

On January 3, in the meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority held in Delhi, MP and NTCA member Diya Kumari raised the issue of giving "rest" to the tigers for one day in the week and other members also agreed on this. Tiger Sniffing Plastic Bag Video: IFS Officer Shares Clip of a Big Cat Inspecting Plastic Bag in Forest, Netizens Concerned.

Subsequently, the NTCA decided to have a weekly off in the tiger reserves and issued orders to implement it across the country. The process was started in the tiger reserves made in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, and Bihar, and now, will begin in Rajasthan, state government officials said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 11:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).