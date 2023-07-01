New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday said its agriculture marketing department is selling tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg at 103 Rythu Bazars located across the state to provide relief to consumers.

"In response to the soaring prices of tomatoes, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken proactive steps to make this essential vegetable accessible and affordable for its citizens," the state government said in a statement.

With prices reaching an alarming price of Rs 100 per kg, the Agricultural Marketing Department has initiated the sale of tomatoes at Rs 50 per kg in 103 Rythu Bazars across the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the department to take all necessary measures to ensure the availability of tomatoes at affordable rates.

The state government aims to procure 50 tonnes of tomatoes on a daily basis, ensuring a steady supply of this essential vegetable to meet the demands of the people.

Agriculture Marketing Department monitors the prices of all the agriculture commodities through CMAPP (Continuous Monitoring of Agriculture Prices and Procurement) at every Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) on a daily basis.

Whenever prices are low, intervention orders are issued to procure the commodities on MSP from the farmers. The timely interventions support the farmers to get minimum support price and to stabilise the market.

In addition, 103 Ryutu Bazar Kendra across the state play an important role to ensure good prices for vegetables to farmers as well as consumers.

"Recognising the impact of rising tomato prices on households, the government has procured approximately 100 tonnes of tomatoes to date. These tomatoes have been made available at various Rythu Bazars, ensuring that consumers have access to this essential ingredient at subsidised prices," the statement said.

The department plans to continue procurement efforts till the time market prices become stablised.

