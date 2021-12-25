Amaravati, Dec 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reported 104 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative infections to 20,76,410, while the toll rose to 14,489 with one more fatality.

Active cases stood at 1,249, a health department bulletin said providing details of the last 24 hours ending 9 AM today.

As many as 133 people recovered from the disease leaving the total number of recoveries at 20,60,672, the bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Nellore District.

Over 28,000 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is over 3.11 crore.

Chittoor District topped the chart with highest number of active cases with 259 followed by East Godavari (172).

