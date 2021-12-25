With the Country witnessing a sharp rise in Omicron COVID-19 cases, several states in India have imposed new COVID-19 restrictions that are likely to ruin Christmas, New Year's celebrations this year. While some states have already implemented coronavirus-induced curbs, others are likely to impose some sort of restrictions or have requested public to avoid large gatherings. Omicron Scare: Centre To Send Multi-Disciplinary Teams To 10 Identified States With High COVID-19 Cases, Low Vaccination Rates

The Delhi government has banned mass gatherings during Christmas and New Year.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed all district magistrates to take all preventive measures in their respective jurisdictions to control the spread of the virus.

The DDMA has also officials to conduct surprise checks and take strict penal action against violators as per the law.

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the increase in Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season. The state has prohibited gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state from 9pm-6 am. Also only 100 people have been allowed in indoor weddings while not more than 250 are allowed in outdoor weddings. Gyms, spa, hotel, theater and cinema halls have been allowed to function at 50% capacity.

The Haryana government has announced night curfew from 11pm to 5am amid rise in the cases of Omicron variant of Covid. Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.

According to a report in ANI, The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday.

The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am.

The government of Madhya Pradesh has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Thursday till further orders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath govt on Friday re-imposed new COVID rules in Uttar Pradesh as a preventive measure against new covid variant Omicron.

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों, देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में कोविड के मामलों में बढ़ोतरी के दृष्टिगत कल से प्रतिदिन, रात्रि 11 बजे से प्रातः 05 बजे तक प्रदेश में कोरोना कर्फ्यू प्रभावी रहेगा। हम आपकी सुरक्षा हेतु सभी आवश्यक कदम उठा रहे हैं। कोविड गाइडलाइंस का पालन करें। मास्क जरूर लगाएं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 24, 2021

The state has announced night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am.

The cap on the number of people attending events like marriages has been limited to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on the eve of Christmas and New Year Celebrations from 25 December to 2 January. Two new Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, taking the tally of new variant cases to 4.

Christmas celebrations will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 people by strictly following the Covid protocols.

Night celebrations on New Year have been banned in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and other public places across the state.

The order further read that no celebrations except marriages are allowed across the state.

The Karnataka government too has announced restrictions on public celebrations of New Year in the wake of rising cases of Omicron in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said restrictions would be in place from 30 December to 2 January.

Clubs and restaurants will be allowed to function at 50 percent capacity. However, no permission will be given to DJ events, New Year parties.

The chief minister added that churches will be allowed to hold prayer meets as per COVID-19 rules.

The MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government on 14 December imposed a ban on New Year celebrations at all beaches in Chennai, saying no entry and gatherings will be allowed there on 31 December 31 and 1 January.

The government also said the ban on social, cultural and political events will continue till December 31. WHO Experts Warn Tamil Nadu of Sudden Spurt in Omicron Cases

Though some states have not imposed any restrictions, people have been asked to avoid large gatherings and ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour.

