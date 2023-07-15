Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling liquor from Karnataka to Andhra's Chitoor worth Rs 5 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Police said that liquor was seized as part of vehicle inspections in the district.

Two cars and a two wheeler were also seized alongwith seizure of liquor in the suprise inspection conducted by the police.

"Gangavaram police arrested two persons after seizing 5 lakhs worth of Karnataka liquor. Two cars and a two-wheeler were also seized from them," police said.

Police further stated that another accused has absconded in this incident, and an operation is underway to apprehend him.

"A person coming on a two-wheeler absconded, and two others were arrested," an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

