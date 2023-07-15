Kochi, July 15: A 40-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her former friend inside a private hospital at Angamali in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred when the woman was accompanying her ailing mother to the hospital. Thane Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Attacking Wife Over Quarrel in Badlapur.

The accused identified as Mahesh came to meet her former friend on the fourth floor of the hospital and stabbed her multiple times with a knife after a heated argument. Jharkhand Shocker: Body of Seven-Year-Old Boy Found With Tongue Chopped Off, Eyes Gouged Out in Garhwa District.

Hearing the cries of the woman, onlookers and security staff rushed towards the spot and overpowered Mahesh. The police were informed which took the accused into custody. Motive behind the the crime is yet to be ascertained.

