Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Veerulapadu Police has seized 1,085 liquor bottles that were being illegally transported in autos from Khammam in Telangana to Kondapalli village in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

Three autos were seized while four persons have been arrested. The main accused has been identified as Gampa Jamalaiah hailing from Khammam district.

Nandigama DSP GV Ramana Murty said that "Our police staff were checking vehicles at Dodda Devarapadu check post on Thursday evening. They found three autos crossing the inter-state border. There were one woman and children in one of the autos, looking like passengers. In fact, autos from Telangana to Andhra are not allowed during these days."

"Our police raised doubt and got them down, and checked autos. We found bags full of liquor bottles. Further, they have concealed quarter bottles of liquor in sound boxes of the auto," he added. (ANI)

