Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): Ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo, Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach and mentor Jwala Singh expressed confidence that India will continue their dominant run against their arch-rivals.

Speaking to ANI, Singh backed the Suryakumar Yadav-led side to emerge victorious once again.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 27.

"India is going to play against Pakistan today in Colombo. We have defeated Pakistan in 7 out of 8 times. Suryakumar Yadav's team will defeat Pakistan once again," he said.

He also stressed the need to win the toss in the much-anticipated match, given the weather forecast indicating a chance of rain in Colombo.

Also Read | Recap of Past India vs Pakistan T20 Matches Ahead of 2026 World Cup Match in Colombo.

"There is a weather forecast that suggests there might be rain in Colombo, and toss will play a crucial role in the match because the DLS rule might come into play," Singh added.

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far and have registered victories in their respective fixtures. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

Against the USA in their campaign opener, Indian batters, despite being far, far away from their best, managed to make their left-arm lead left-armer Saurabh Netrawalkar bleed runs. He gave away 23 runs in his two powerplay overs, including two fours and sixes and was taken to cleaners by skipper Suryakumar Yadav later on during the death overs phase, giving away a total of 65 runs in four overs, including seven fours and five sixes.

In the second clash against Namibia, India brutalised their left-arm pacers, Ruben Trumpelmann and JJ Smit. During the powerplay, the duo collectively leaked 61 runs in four overs, including six fours and five sixes.

While later on Namibia managed to contain Team India courtesy a four-fer from skipper Gerhald Erasmus, the final figures of both lefties were not very respectable, with Ruben going for 38 runs in his four overs, with four boundaries and a six and Smit getting a wicket, but leaking 50 in his four overs, with four boundaries and sixes each.

In all, India belted Namibia's left-armers for 88 runs in eight overs, including eight fours and five sixes.

In the competition so far, against left-armers in these 12 overs, India have looted 153 runs, including 15 fours and 10 sixes and a strike rate of over 212.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, while Pakistan are placed second with four points and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)