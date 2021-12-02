Amaravati, Dec 2 (PTI) The cumulative Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh went up to 20,73,252 as 159 were added afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

Another 169 infected persons got cured, taking the total recoveries to 20,56,670, the latest bulletin said.

The gross coronavirus toll touched 14,444 as one more fatality was reported today, the bulletin added.

The number of active cases in the state now stood at 2,138.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest 28, Chittoor 23, West Godavari 21, Guntur and SPS Nellore 18 each, Krishna 15, Anantapuramu 13 and East Godavari 10 fresh cases.

The remaining five districts added less than five new cases each.

Only Krishna district reported one fresh fatality in a day.

