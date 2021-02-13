Amaravati, Feb 13 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh logged 54 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.88 lakh, the government said on Saturday.

The toll remained at 7,162 with no addition to the fatalities.

The state also reported 71 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on saturday, a health department bulletin said.

With 33,415 clinical examinations, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.35 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,814 while the recoveries stood at 8,80,855, it said.

The active cases stood at 797.

Visakhapatnam district accounted for the most number of cases with nine, followed by Krishnawith eight.

