Amaravati, Feb 18 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 67 freshCOVID-19 cases,taking the overall tally to over 8.89 lakh, the government said on Thursday.

One death was reported pushing the toll to 7,166.

The state also reported 54 more recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday, a Health department bulletin said.

With 28,239 clinical examinations, the total number of tests conducted so far in the state stood at over 1.36 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,89,077 while the recoveries stood at 8,81,292, it said.

The active cases are at 619.

Chittoor topped the chart with 17 fresh cases followed by Guntur with 12.PTI GDK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)