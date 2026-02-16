New Delhi, February 16: Nissan is scheduled to officially launch its new compact MPV, the Gravite, in the Indian market tomorrow. Positioned in the highly competitive affordable three-row vehicle segment, the model is expected to be priced between INR 0.56 million and INR 0.85 million. Deliveries for the vehicle are likely to commence as early as next month.

The Gravite is built on the same platform as the Renault Triber and features a high level of localisation to maintain its competitive pricing. It arrives following an initial launch delay and is designed to challenge established market players by offering a flexible seven-seat layout and modern styling cues, including Nissan's signature C-shaped LED lighting and a sculpted exterior. MG Majestor SUV Unveiled in India: Know Price, Safety Features and Availability Details.

Nissan Gravite Engine Specifications and Performance

Under the bonnet, the Nissan Gravite will be powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine available in two distinct states of tune: naturally aspirated and turbocharged. For transmission, buyers can expect a five-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the option of an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

The manufacturer is also considering the introduction of a company-fitted CNG variant at a later date to appeal to budget-conscious buyers. The vehicle features a tall silhouette and upright stance, aimed at maximising internal cabin room while incorporating crossover-inspired elements like roof rails and protective cladding.

Nissan Gravite Interior Comfort and Advanced Technology

Inside the cabin, the Gravite prioritises flexibility with a seven-seat configuration and a flat floor. The second row of seats is designed to slide and recline, while the third row is intended for shorter journeys. Owners can fold the rear seats to adjust the balance between passenger capacity and luggage space as required for daily use.

The dashboard will house a digital instrument display and a centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity. Higher trim levels are expected to include premium features such as a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, automatic climate control, and connected vehicle technology. Hyundai Verna Facelift Interior Leaked; Compact Sedan Spotted Testing.

Nissan Gravite Enhanced Safety Standards

In terms of safety, Nissan is anticipated to offer six airbags as standard across the range. The vehicle will also be equipped with essential safety systems including ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill-start assist. Additionally, a tyre pressure monitoring system will be included to assist drivers in maintaining vehicle safety and efficiency.

