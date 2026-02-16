Hania Aamir’s ‘Bridal’ Video With Asim Azhar Goes Viral: Is a 2026 Wedding on the Cards for Pakistan’s Favourite Duo? (Watch Video)

Pakistani superstar Hania Aamir has sent the internet into a frenzy after a "dreamy" video surfaced showing her dressed in full bridal attire alongside singer Asim Azhar. While the footage initially triggered widespread speculation that the former couple had secretly tied the knot, the celebration has since been clarified as a high-concept, wedding-themed birthday bash.

Hania Aamir’s ‘Bridal’ Video - Watch

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The Viral 'Fake Wedding'

The video, which quickly dominated social media platforms in both Pakistan and India, features Aamir in a stunning yellow lehenga and traditional gajras, dancing joyfully with Azhar. The "mehendi-vibe" setting led many fans to believe a reconciliation was official. However, Aamir herself addressed the confusion in a follow-up post. "Everyone wanted me to get married so bad, so we arranged a fake wedding," she joked during the event, confirming it was part of her birthday festivities. Despite the "fake" nature of the party, the presence of Asim Azhar has reignited rumours that the two are back together following his split from Merub Ali in June 2025.

Hania Aamir’s ‘Bridal’ Video - Watch

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Nikah in Ramzan 2026?

The history between Aamir and Azhar dates back to 2018, followed by a highly publicized breakup around 2020. Recent months have seen a surge in "joint sightings," including airport runs and matching accessories. Some entertainment portals have even gone as far as to suggest a private Nikah ceremony could take place during Ramzan 2026. When pressed by fans about these wedding whispers, Aamir has maintained her signature bubbly and cryptic tone. Responding to a fan's query about the date, she cheekily replied, “Yes, I’ve heard it too.”

Navigating Digital Bans

The frenzy surrounding Aamir remains high in India despite strict digital regulations following the 2025 Pahalgam attack. With her primary Instagram account restricted for Indian viewers, the actress reportedly launched a secondary profile, @Naamtousunahogaa, to maintain her cross-border connection. While the move earned her praise from Indian supporters, it drew criticism from some Pakistani netizens who accused her of "clout chasing." Unbothered by the trolling, Aamir continues to share unfiltered life updates, famously posting, “Ye mere andar downfall me bhi mauj masti karne ki himmat aa kaha se rahi hai” (Where am I getting this courage to have fun even during a downfall?).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2026 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).