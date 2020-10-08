Amaravati(AP), Oct 8 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh added another 5,292 coronavirus cases to its tally, taking it to 7.39 lakh on Thursday.

It also saw another 6,102 patients recovering from the infection, making it a total of 6.84 lakh so far.

The latest bulletin said 42 COVID-19 patients died in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 6,128.

Anantapuramu district's coronavirus aggregate touched exactly 60,000 after it reported 362 fresh cases.

For the first time in more than two months, East Godavari reported just 652 fresh cases in 24 hours while Chittoor had the highest 784.

West Godavari with 612 and Prakasam with 591 were the other districts that added more number of Covid-19 cases in a day.

The state so far completed 63.5 lakh sample tests, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 11.65.

Prakasam district reported six fresh fatalities, Chittoor and East Godavari five each.

Anantapuramu, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam had four more Covid-19 deaths each in 24 hours, the bulletin added.

