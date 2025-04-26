Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh distributed appointment letters to new recruits at various government departments at an event here on Saturday.

The event was part of the 15th Rozgar Mela being held across the country, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed more than 51,000 newly appointed youths.

At the programme organised at Gurugram, the Union minister and the people present observed two-minute silence to pay tribute to the civilians killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack, according to an official statement.

Congratulating the newly recruited youths, Singh said the appointments were a direct proof of the Central government's commitment towards employment generation, the statement said.

He said the government is constantly striving to not only provide employment opportunities to youths but also make them strong participants in the country's development journey, it said.

The Rozgar Mela is a major initiative of the government to provide employment to the youths aiming to strengthen their role in the country's development, he added.

