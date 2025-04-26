Chatra, April 26: Three women of a family were killed, and six others were injured when their vehicle hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred near Gandharia village, within the Sadar police station limits. Sadar police station in-charge Bipin Kumar said that the family of Amardeep Prasad, a JMM leader from Rakhed village was travelling in a four-wheeler to worship at the Mata Bhadrakali temple in the Itkhori block. Haryana Road Accident: 6 Sanitation Workers Killed, 5 Injured As Speeding Van Rams Into Them on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

"While returning from the temple around 2 pm, the driver dozed off and the vehicle hit a tree near Gandharia village," he said. The injured were initially treated at Sadar Hospital in Chatra and later referred to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, police added. The deceased were identified as Prasad's newlywed daughter, Amrapali Kumari (26), his sister, Pinki Devi (40), and his mother, Bimli Devi (75).

