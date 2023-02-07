Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 7 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical and technical patrolling by the Indian Army to ensure the territorial integrity of the country.

Referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where a clash erupted between the Indian Army and Chinese troops at a place near Yangtse in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, the Northern Army Commander said, "On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergized action by the Indian Armed Forces. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of the forces and a strong intent with complete synergy amongst the three services."

"Measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. I assure you that the LAC in eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured. Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour," he added.

The Northern Army Commander was addressing the first segment of the Investiture Ceremony at Srinagar. The event was conducted to commend the Army's acts of bravery, commitment, and sacrifice which have contributed to the stability along the Line of Control (LoC) and the LAC.

In his address, Lt Gen Dwivedi assured that the Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale to face constantly evolving threats and challenges and said, "The security situation in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the northern and western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the nation."

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has remained stable and the ceasefire understandings continue to sustain, Lt Gen Dwivedi said on Tuesday assuring the people that the Army is in "high state" of readiness and morale to face evolving challenges.

He also said that the Army is maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments, and will take all necessary steps to protect the national interests.

"We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments, and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests. Indian Army is prepared to meet any challenges in the future and will always work for the betterment of the people of the region. The last two years have brought to the fore newer challenges in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, the Galwan conflict, and multiple waves of COVID-19," he added underscoring that these challenges have served to strengthen the Army's resolve to be steadfast and determined in its commitment.

Further talking about LoC, he said that the situation here has remained stable and the cease-fire understanding continues to sustain.

"A very strict vigil and a robust technology-enabled multi-tiered counter-infiltration grid is being maintained, to thwart any attempts at infiltration. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids, or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly. Numerous infiltration bids have been foiled in the last year. The highest standards of professionalism and jointness displayed by the troops in all dimensions of Counter Terror Operations have nullified the kinetic threat," the Northern Army Commander said.

Stressing the concerning rise in Narco-terrorism in Kashmir (J-K), he said that Pakistan is using it as a "new tool in its proxy war".

"Kashmir has witnessed a concerning rise in narco-terrorism, as Pakistan is now using this as a new tool in its proxy war. Of late, a dual strategy of sending drugs as well as weapons through drones are being employed to keep the fire burning in an attempt to disrupt the social fabric. The cross-border smuggling of narcotics provides a succor to terrorism. The security forces are alive to this trend and have already initiated counter-drone measures to curb the menace," he said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi further said that the focus of the Army continues to reinforce the intelligence set-up with all the stakeholders and its sister agencies to usher in peace and undertake developmental activities.

"The overall situation is progressively improving and a positive and conducive environment for accelerating the developmental initiatives of the government has been created. The dividends of peace and stability are reaching people in far-flung areas and they [people in such areas] are participating wholeheartedly to preserve and sustain this peace," he added. (ANI)

