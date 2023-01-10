New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): Delhi continues to reel under worsening air pollution as AQI plunged into the 'severe' category with an overall AQI of 418 on Tuesday.

According to VK Soni, Scientist of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), from Tuesday evening, following the temporary ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers by the Delhi government, the air quality is expected to improve.

Soni said that on Monday air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was in the 'severe category' and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented the stage three control measures. Because of that, these additional measures that the government has taken, today (Tuesday) this significant improvement is seen and again it will reach the very poor category by the evening.

Soni said that yesterday (Monday), the meteorological conditions were highly unfavourable like a low mixing high, low temperature, dense fog and calm winds during the night and light winds during the day. All these together were highly unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants, and because of that, AQI reached a severe category.

"Mainly unfavourable meteorological conditions, like, low temperature, and open burning, all these together, raise the AQI into the severe category, but now significant improvement is seen and hopefully, by the evening it will reach the very poor category again," Soni said.

He said that for the next three days, AQI will remain in the very poor category, but there is the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on January 12 and if it happens, then they will bring a lot of changes like a significant improvement in the air quality index.

The Delhi government on Monday issued an order to ban plying of BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles with immediate effect till January 12 or till the pollution level comes down.

The decision was taken in accordance with the directions as provided under Stage-III of the revised GRAP and under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"There shall be restrictions to ply BS-111, Petrol and BS-IV, Diesel LMVs (4 Wheelers) in NCT of Delhi with immediate effect, till dated January 12, 2023, or till downward revision in the GRAP stage, whichever is earlier (except for vehicles deployed in emergency services, police vehicles, and government vehicles used for enforcement)," an order by Transport Department of Delhi government said on Monday.

The sub-committee for invoking actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) reviewed the air quality scenario as well as the forecasts for meteorological conditions and Air Quality Index in Delhi.

As per the data provided by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 434 today at 4 pm, which is an increase of 63 points from the AQI recorded on Sunday (371).

The sub-committee "invoked all the actions as envisaged under Stage-III of the GRAP - 'Severe' Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned, with immediate effect in the entire NCR". This is in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions already in force under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP.

The Delhi government order said that if any BS-III, petrol and BS IV diesel LMV (four-wheeler) is found plying on roads will be "prosecuted under 194 (1) of Motor Vehicles Act which provides a fine of Rs 20,000". (ANI)

