India News | Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Receives Rousing Welcome in Thimpu, Meets with Bhutanese Military Leadership

Thimphu [Bhutan], July 1 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, who is on an official visit to Bhutan, received a warm and cordial welcome from the Royal Bhutan Army in Thimphu and met with senior Bhutanese military leadership on Tuesday.

General Dwivedi is on a four-day official visit to Bhutan to further enhance the enduring defence cooperation between the two countries.

During the visit, General Dwivedi will call on the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also hold discussions with the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army, Lieutenant General Batoo.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted and time-tested ties between India and Bhutan, and reaffirms India's commitment to a close and trusted partner.

In a social media post on X, the Indian Army stated that General Dwivedi was welcomed by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army on the first day of his visit.

He later engaged in a detailed interaction with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of the Royal Bhutan Army.

The social media post on X by ADGPI - Indian Army, read, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, on his first day of visit to #Bhutan was given a warm and gracious welcome by Major General Dorji Rinchen, Deputy Chief Operations Officer (COO), Royal Bhutan Army. He later held an insightful interaction with Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, COO, reflecting the deep-rooted trust and camaraderie between the Indian Army and the Royal Bhutan Army."

General Dwivedi also called on the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sudhakar Dalela. During the meeting, they discussed ways to further enhance the close and strategic ties between India and Bhutan.

"#COAS also met the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Shri Sudhakar Dalela, to discuss ways to further strengthen the vibrant Indo-Bhutan strategic ties," the post further read.

COAS General Upendra Dwivedi departed on an official visit to Bhutan on Monday.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007. (ANI)

