Mumbai, July 1: The share market will reopen on Tuesday, July 1, for the trading day after ending on a negative note on Monday. However, July 1 brings renewed hope for traders and investors as they gear up for the trading session. Reliance Infrastructure (NSE: RELINFRA), Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA), YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK), HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH), JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT) and Torrent Pharma (NSE: TORNTPHARM) are among the shares that may remain in focus on July 1.

Indian equity indices ended on a negative note with Nifty around 25,500 on June 30. At close, the Sensex was down 452.44 points or 0.54% at 83,606.46, and the Nifty was down 120.75 points or 0.47% at 25,517.05. Scroll down to check the list of stocks to buy or sell on July 1. Adani Enterprises Share Price Today, June 30: Stocks of Adani Enterprises Limited Fall by INR 23.50 in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, July 1:

Reliance Infrastructure (NSE: RELINFRA)

Reliance Defence Limited, promoted by Reliance Infrastructure, on Monday, June 30, announced a strategic partnership with Coastal Mechanics Inc (CMI), a US Department of Defense-authorised contractor, to jointly tap into India’s INR 20,000 crore defence market for maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO), and upgrades. On June 30, shares of Reliance Infrastructure Limited were trading at INR 409.10, down INR 3.95 or 0.96% for the day.

Bank of India (NSE: BANKINDIA)

On June 30, the Bank of India (BOI) announced a downward revision in its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) across all tenors by 5 basis points, effective July 1, 2025, even as its Repo-Based Lending Rate (RBLR) remains unchanged. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

YES Bank (NSE: YESBANK)

On June 30, shares of Yes Bank Limited rose for the second consecutive session, ending 0.79% higher at INR 20.35, even as domestic benchmark indices declined after a four-day winning streak.

HCLTech (NSE: HCLTECH)

HCL Technologies announced a multi-year strategic collaboration with OpenAI, a leading AI research and deployment company, to drive large-scale enterprise AI transformation as one of the first strategic services partners to OpenAI.

JK Cement (NSE: JKCEMENT)

JK Cement Limited announced a final dividend of INR 15 per share for the financial year 2024–25, according to a regulatory update shared with stock exchanges on June 30. JK Cement's board had initially approved the dividend at its meeting held in late May. The payout reflects 150% on the face value of INR 10, and will be issued to shareholders whose names appear on the company’s register as of July 8, 2025, the officially set record date.

Torrent Pharma (NSE: TORNTPHARM)

On June 30, shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals surged 3.9% to an intraday high of INR 3,474.60 on BSE after the company agreed to buy a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited in a major acquisition worth INR 11,917 crore.

On June 30, the US stock market opened strong as optimism around global trade talks and President Donald Trump’s latest move helped lift investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 142 points, or 0.3%, shortly after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).