Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, accompanied by Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 3 Corps, on Thursday called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar, according to a release.

The release stated that the meeting covered a wide range of issues, reaffirming the Army's role as not just a border-guarding force but as an active partner in the state's development.

Discussions included the successful implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), with a focus on economic integration of forward areas, last-mile tourism development, and investment opportunities in scenic and strategic regions, the release added.

CM Khandu expressed gratitude to the Army for its support in developing tourist facilities in places like Mayudia and other scenic sites, including the holy waterfall at Yangtse on the border.

As per the official release, plans were also discussed for further development of the war memorial at Namti Valley in Walong.

The Chief Minister and the visiting Army leadership also deliberated on addressing land issues, encouraging the recruitment of local youths into the Army, providing recognition to gallantry award winners from Arunachal Pradesh, and exploring pathways for inducting Agniveers into the state police and absorbing ex-servicemen into state government services.

Highlighting the Army's expanded role, Khandu said, "The Army is no longer just guarding our borders; it has become a key partner in Arunachal Pradesh's development. Their efforts are visible in tourism projects across the state, in improving connectivity, and in creating economic opportunities in forward areas.

"Such Army-state collaboration not only strengthens national security but also boosts local economies and transforms the state's landscape", he added.

Army Chief further urged all MLAs and local administrations to actively involve the Army in civilian functions and recognise their role as partners in the state's developmental journey.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continue working together for the progress of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader vision of nation-building, said the release. (ANI)

