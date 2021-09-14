New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Army Chief Gen MM Naravane visited the headquarters of the Western Naval Command and a number of other military installations in Mumbai, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

During his two-day visit to the city, Gen Naravane also visited INS Teg, a missile frigate.

"Gen MM Naravane, the Chief of Army Staff, concluded a two-day visit to important Army and naval installations at Mumbai," the ministry said.

The Chief of Army Staff also called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and discussed several issues including welfare and resettlement of veterans in the state.

"Later, he also interacted with representatives of major business houses involved in the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art equipment for the defence forces," the ministry said in a statement.

