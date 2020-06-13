India News | Army Chief's Remarks Do Not Truly Reflect Current India-Nepal Relations: Akhilesh Prasad Singh

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Reacting to Army Chief's comments on India-Nepal relations, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday said that ties between the two countries are "not as strong as it was earlier".

Earlier today, Army Chief General MM Naravane said that India has a very strong relationship with Nepal and the relations between the two countries will remain strong, as it has been in the past.

"No one can deny what the Army Chief has said. We have had a very good relationship with Nepal, with its people and the government. But since the Narendra Modi government came to power, and despite him visiting Nepal three to four times, the relationship is not so strong as it was earlier," Singh, the former Union Minister told ANI here.

"Just yesterday, one person from Bihar was killed by Nepal Army and two people were injured. Further, Nepal Parliament is also voting on a new map (showing territories claimed by India as its own). The friendship is getting hampered and the Indian government is not doing anything on it. Whatever the Army Chief's statement might be, that is not the situation right now," he said.

Nepal's lower house of Parliament on Saturday passed a controversial amendment to include a new map incorporating Indian areas of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura in the Constitution of the Himalayan nation.

Earlier this week, Nepal's Lower House unanimously endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion.

The proposal "Constitution of Nepal (Second Amendment) Bill 2077" relates to a new map of the country that includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh. (ANI)

