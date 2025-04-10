Kohima (Nagaland) [India] April 10 (ANI): The Indian Army organised a health awareness lecture at Jupiter Academy in Kakopathar and Makum College in the Tinsukia district of Assam.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Defence, Manipur, Nagaland and Southern Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, over 150 students and teachers attended the interactive session highlighting the importance of hygiene, nutrition, mental well-being, and preventive healthcare.

The lecture-themed 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures' highlighted the importance of cultivating healthy habits from an early age, aiming to establish a strong foundation for lifelong wellness. Teachers and students actively participated in discussions, making the session both engaging and informative.

The school administration praised the efforts of the Army, recognising the value of such programs in fostering a healthier future for young minds. (ANI)

