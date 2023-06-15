Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): The army on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid by Pakistani terrorists in the Poonch Sector, officials said.

"Alert Indian Army troops foiled yet another attempt by Pak to infiltrate terrorists in the Poonch Sector on 14 Jun 2023, huge war-like stores recovered from the incident side," officials said.

Official sources said Army Sarla Battalion recovered arms, ammunition and other material during a search operation in forward area in the Poonch district.

The recovery included one Ak-74, nine magazines, 468 rounds, two 7.62 mm pistols, four magazines, 60 rounds, six grenades, two daggers, two bags, pouches, shovel, wire cutter and Puller.

In another unrelated incident, with the arrest of a person, police on Monday recovered Rs 7 lakh in cash, "believed to be proceeds of terrorism," from a house in village Allapeer here.

"The cash is believed to be proceeds of terrorism. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.

A case under sections 13/18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections 4/5 of the Explosive Substance Act has been registered at the Poonch police station, police said.

The operation was led by Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vinay Sharma.

"During the questioning, the accused Mohd Safeer disclosed that the cash amounting to Rs 7 lakh which is believed to be proceeds of terrorism was kept hidden in his house at AllaPeer," the officer said.

Investigating officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohd Shafiq, DySP Dar Poonch along with a police party and executive Magistrate first class Poonch were also present. (ANI)

