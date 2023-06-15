Chopra, June 15: One person was killed and two others were critical after being allegedly shot in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district on Thursday when they were on their way to file nominations for the panchayat polls, officials said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said they were supporters of the Left Front and the Congress, and the incident happened when they were going to the Chopra block office for filing nominations. After being shot, the three persons were taken to the district hospital where one of them died during treatment, officials said. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Vote for Strongest Opponent Where We Won’t Have Candidate, Says BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The conditions of the other two persons were critical, they said.

State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha declined to comment on the incident, saying that he was yet to receive a report regarding it. Salim alleged that the TMC was behind the attack. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: BJP Fights To Retain Main Opposition Space Amid Congress-Left Resurgence.

"Activists and candidates have been fired upon by TMC goons just now in North Dinajpur's Chopra block. Left-INC supporters were going to Block office for filing nomination #PanchayatElection2023," he tweeted. The ruling TMC dismissed the allegation.

Incidents of violence were also reported from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, and Saithia in Birbhum district over the filing of nominations on the last day. Polling for nearly 75,000 seats in the three-tier Panchayati Raj system will be held on July 8.