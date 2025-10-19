Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): Indian Army officers stationed at Azmat-e-Hind, near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar, celebrated Diwali with local children, spreading joy, laughter, and festive cheer in the remote border area on Sunday.

Diwali Mahotsav was celebrated with great enthusiasm and unity by the Indian Army and local residents along the LoC. The event was infused with the spirit of togetherness, as soldiers and civilians came together to light diyas, share sweets, and enjoy cultural performances.

A local resident said, "We have come here to join Diwali celebrations. We were invited to celebrate Diwali with the Indian Army. The festival is being celebrated at the 104 Brigade. This is the culture of our country. When there is Eid, then they join us in celebration. We will pray to God that Diwali brings peace and that brotherhood is maintained. In the border areas, we live in unity. We get support from the Army."

Another ex-army personnel said that whenever required, they are ready to give their service to the Army.

"In Tangdhar, we are safe due to the Army. If we face any difficulty, the Army stands with us," he added.

The event was organised as part of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen the bond between the armed forces and local communities. With the snow-capped mountains as a backdrop and the spirit of Diwali in the air, the celebrations lit up the hearts of all those present.

Local children participated enthusiastically in cultural performances, including folk dances, patriotic songs, and Diwali-themed skits. The soldiers joined the festivities, lighting lamps and distributing sweets, gifts, and stationery to the children. A special feast was arranged, ensuring that everyone shared in the joy of the festival.

Students from across India have sent Diwali wishes to the brave soldiers stationed at the Line of Control (LoC), celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor. Their messages reflect deep appreciation for the armed forces' courage in the recent counter-terrorism efforts. (ANI)

