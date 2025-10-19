Mumbai, October 19: In a heart-wrenching protest that has caught national attention, residents of Vasai (East) in Maharashtra have launched a shocking campaign by sending letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking permission to die by suicide. Their demand: urgent resolution of the relentless traffic jams on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) that have plagued their lives for nearly a decade.

On Thursday, over a hundred villagers gathered at the Sasoonghar post office to post these letters, describing them as a desperate plea for help. Locals call it a “cry of despair” after years of being ignored by authorities, despite repeated complaints and peaceful protests. They say their lives have become unbearable due to endless congestion, pothole-ridden roads, and poor traffic management. Samruddhi Highway Traffic Jam: More Than 50 Vehicles Punctured After Passing Over Iron Board on Mumbai-Nagpur Highway, Commuters Left Stranded on Samruddhi Mahamarg.

The affected stretch of the highway passes through densely populated areas like Sasoonghar, Maljipada, Sasupada, Bobatpada, and Patharpada. For residents, this road is a lifeline that connects them to essential services in Thane, Kashimira, Vasai, and Naigaon—including schools, hospitals, and markets. However, daily traffic snarls have left them stranded and frustrated. Maharashtra Minister Ganesh Naik Faces Public Criticism After Viral Video Shows His Convoy Driving on Wrong Side To Avoid Traffic Jam of NH 48 Godhbunder Road.

Local groups say infrastructure projects like the Versova Bridge repairs and Gaimukh Ghat works have worsened the situation, as traffic management has failed to keep pace. Sushant Patil, president of the Bhoomiputra Foundation, stated, “Since 2014, villagers have silently suffered. Projects keep starting, but proper planning and regulation never happen.”

Women residents are particularly worried about their children’s future. “Our kids can’t reach school on time. We’re now asking ourselves if it’s even worth sending them anymore,” one mother said.

Citizens are demanding immediate completion of service roads and strict traffic regulation. “We don’t want to die—we want to live with dignity,” said a protestor. “But if the government won’t help, what choice do we have?”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

