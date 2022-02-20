Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) The Army on Sunday paid floral tributes to soldiers killed in an encounter with militants in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two Army soldiers and a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist were killed in the gunbattle in the Zainpora area of Shopian on Saturday.

"Army today paid tributes to Sep Chavan Romit Tanaji and Sep Santosh Yadav, who made the supreme sacrifice on 19 February 2022 at Chreymarg in Shopian district," Defence spokesman Col Emron Musavi said.

In a solemn ceremony at Badami Bagh Cantonment here, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D P Pandey and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldiers on behalf of the proud nation, he said.

Sepoy Tanaji (23) had joined the Army in 2017. He hailed from Lokmanya Nagar village in Thane district of Maharashtra and is survived by his mother, the spokesman said.

Sepoy Santosh Yadav (28) had joined the Army in 2015. He belonged to Tadva Village in Deoria District of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife, he said.

"The mortal remains of Sep Tanaji and Sep Yadav will be taken for last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours.”

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," the spokesman said.

