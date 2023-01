Boniyar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): Soldiers of the Indian Army's Chinar Corps rescued a pregnant woman, who was in severe pain, from a remote Jammu and Kashmir village on the Line of Control amid heavy snowfall.

The soldiers walked several kilometres through snowfall on Wednesday evening to reach the woman and bring her to a hospital, an official statement said.

"The soldiers conducted the emergency evacuation from Chautali village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Boniyar tehsil. The team shifted her to the primary health care (PHC) centre in Boniyar despite difficult road conditions," the statement said.

The rescue was carried out in the face of a blizzard-like situation, the Chinar Corps said. Mohd Hafi's wife Mishra Begum was evacuated from Chautali village of Boniyar Tehsil to Primary Health Centre Boniyar, they added.

"On 11 Jan at 18:30 hrs, the Indian Army detachment at Paro, received a distress call from the remote border village of Chautali, requesting urgent medical assistance for a woman with severe abdominal pain," the army statement said.

After walking for a considerable distance from the location of their Detachment in Boniyar Tehsil, the Indian Army soldiers, located the house of the patient, in near blizzard-like conditions.

The soldiers lifted the pregnant woman on a stretcher and walked back to their detachment, where first aid was provided.

A vehicle was promptly arranged to evacuate the patient to PHC, Boniyar, they said.

"For swift action and timely assistance, the family and locals expressed gratitude towards the army, civil administration and PHC Boniyar," the army added. (ANI)

