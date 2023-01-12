Narkanda, January 12: Mesmerising images emerged from Himachal Pradesh's Narkanda as the area received heavy snowfall overnight and on Thursday morning.

Trees and hills were covered in snow and the minimum temperature was recorded at a bone-chilling 1 degree Celsius. Snowfall in Kashmir: Sonamarg, Yousmarg and Other Places Turn Into White Paradise (Watch Video).

Narkanda Receives Fresh Heavy Snowfall:

#WATCH Himachal Pradesh: Narkanda town in Shimla district received fresh snowfall today pic.twitter.com/5owFG7koGH — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

According to a Met forecast, Narkanda is likely to receive light rainfall on January 13 and the mercury might drop to as low as -3 degrees Celsius. It's Snow Time in Kashmir! Netizens Share Mesmerising Pictures and Videos of Fresh Snowfall as Gulmarg & Other Regions of The Indian Subcontinent Turn White.

North India is headed for another severe cold spell from January 14-19, a Met expert predicted on Thursday.

