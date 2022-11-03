New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The Indian Army has started the process to procure 120 loitering munitions and 10 aerial targeting systems to bolster its military might along the frontier with China, officials said on Thursday.

The loitering munitions and the aerial targeting systems are being procured under the fast track procedure within the framework of 'buy Indian' category, they said.

The officials said the request for proposal or initial tender for the procurement will be issued around November 14.

Under the prescribed specifications, the aerial targeting systems will be required to have a range of 100 km.

The Indian Army has been ramping up its overall combat capabilities in view of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

It has significantly bolstered its fire power along the frontier with China by deploying a range of rockets and artillery weapons and it plans to procure an array of additional systems including 100 K9 Vajra howitzers and UAVs to further augment combat prowess.

The Artillery units of the Indian Army already deployed K-9 Vajra Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzers, ultra-light M-777 howitzers, Pinaka rocket systems and Dhanush gun systems.

