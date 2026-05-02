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NorthEast United FC are set to host newly promoted Inter Kashi at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on 2 May 2026, in a fixture of critical importance for both sides. As the truncated Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season enters its final stages, the hosts find themselves in a desperate battle to avoid the bottom of the table, while the visitors aim to consolidate a mid-table position. ISL 2025-26: AIFF Announces India Super League Fixtures For Upcoming Season.

Where To Watch NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Osasuna vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi Competition Indian Super League (ISL) 2025–26 Venue Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati Kick-off Time 5:00 PM IST Live Television Broadcast (India) Sony Sports Ten 2 & Ten 2 HD Free Live Streaming (India) FanCode (App and Website)

Match Preview

NorthEast United enter this home fixture under significant pressure. The 'Highlanders' currently sit 12th in the 14-team standings, having secured only seven points from their 10 matches. Following a disappointing 0-2 defeat to FC Goa in their last outing, head coach Juan Pedro Benali has identified this match as a 'must-win' to stave off the threat of relegation.

Inter Kashi, making their debut in the ISL this season after winning the I-League, have proven to be competitive under the guidance of veteran coach Antonio López Habas. Currently eighth in the table with 11 points from nine matches, the Varanasi-based club is looking to arrest a recent dip in form following a 0-3 loss to Punjab FC.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (IndSuperLeague). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).