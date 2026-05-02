Veteran Actor Sudesh Kumar Dies at 95: From Prithvi Theatre to Iconic Hindi Films, Remembering a Golden Era Star
Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar, known for his work in classic Hindi cinema, passed away on May 1 at the age of 95. From theatre beginnings to memorable roles in films like 'Woh Kaun Thi?' and 'Saranga', he leaves behind a rich legacy that defined an era of Indian filmmaking.
Veteran actor Sudesh Kumar Dhawan passed away on May 1 at the age of 95 and was cremated the same day. Born in Peshawar in 1931, he began his journey in theatre and was closely associated with Prithvi Theatre before moving to films. He appeared in several notable Hindi movies from the 1950s to the 1980s, including Woh Kaun Thi?, Saranga and Gopi. Known for his charming screen presence, he also turned producer with Jaan Hatheli Pe. His contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered with respect and warmth. Raghu Rai Dies: Renowned Photographer Passes Away at 83.
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).