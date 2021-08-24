Kaushambi (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Around 20 people fell ill after drinking polluted water from a well at a village here, officials said on Tuesday.

Five of them, including two children, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The incident was reported from Niyamatpur village under the Kokhraj police station.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Kamal Chandra Rai said the well was the only source of water in the area and it had got polluted.

On Monday, around 20 people started complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea, following which a team of doctors was sent there and treatment started, he said.

He added that bleaching powder has been sprinkled in the well and drains of the village.

The district panchayat raj officer has been told to supply water in tankers till the well water is being treated, he said.

