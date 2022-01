Noida, Jan 12 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar's nodal officer for COVID-19 Narendra Bhooshan on Wednesday directed officials to ensure 24-hour telephonic consultation facility for patients with doctors, amid a spurt in cases in the district.

The senior IAS officer also called for providing at least two medicine kits to each of the monitoring committees that have been activated at sector and village levels in the district, according to an official statement.

The directions were issued after Bhooshan visited Gautam Buddh Nagar's Integrated Covid Command Centre (ICCC) located in Sector 127 of Noida and reviewed the preparedness against the viral outbreak.

"He inspected the facilities at the ICCC and spoke to the staff and officials present there. He spoke to some patients in home isolation over the ICCC helpline number – 18004192211," the statement read.

"The district nodal officer for COVID-19 directed the officials to ensure 24-hour telephonic consultation facility for patients with doctors,” it added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, a western Uttar Pradesh city adjoining Delhi, Wednesday logged 1,992 new coronavirus infections that pushed its tally of active cases to 9,300 – the highest in the state, official data showed.

