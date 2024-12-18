Panaji, Dec 18 (PTI) A standee at the entrance of the old GMC complex here describes 'Multiplay' by curators Thukral and Tagra as "a sandbox of collective experiences", where the "interplay of roles between host, artist, and audience dissolves traditional boundaries".

Upon entering the foyer, the installation 'Walking Withoutside History' by artists Priyanka D'Souza and Shreyasi Pathak encourages visitors to observe and interact with the surrounding infrastructures that limit various forms of human movement.

Artist Sarnath Banerjee artwork 'Chainpreet's Sofa' invites visitors to sit in a space filled with complaints, rants, and a continuous loop of frustrations playing on a TV.

In a different room, Ala Younis' 'Friendship Garden: Playground' lets visitors engage in play, building, and creating structures that reflect their own interpretations of land and community.

"Every artist here is making space for a conversation. Every artist is pushing their studio practice to open to people, to come and activate the work and finish or evolve the work," the artist-curator duo of Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra told PTI.

A segment of the visual arts at the ninth Serendipity Arts Festival has been curated by Thukral and Tagra, featuring the works of around 20 artists using various mediums, with a focus on visitor participation.

"Multiplay is not just a verb or a mode to walk around, Multiplay becomes a thinking process. We have a book massage. People can read a book and get a massage. In Nafrat/Parvah people can deposit the hate and get the care back. There are projects like you can marry an AI. There are different projects, but all are participatory projects", they said.

In "Where the Water Holds Gently," Farheen Fatima delves into themes of nostalgia and the intricate emotions behind human desires for tenderness, using a collection of photographs taken at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh.

The images, partially submerged in water, encourage viewers to interact with them, allowing the ripples to mirror the rhythms of the lake while connecting with images of couples enjoying a peaceful evening or a family on a picnic.

In Himanshu Shani's 'Indigo Flower', visitors are invited to walk across an indigo paste, painting the canvas with their footsteps, and then move through the space observing meditative silence.

The curators said that the exhibition features artists who have never displayed their works outside their studio, but now they are seeing their creations evolve and come to completion through the viewers'.

"The moment it is exposed halfway through the people and they are thinking through this, it's not that they are half-finished works brought in, they have thought through this, engagement will be a part of the activating and finishing of the work," the duo said.

The Serendipity Arts Festival that opened on December 15 features workshops, exhibitions, performances across disciplines, including visual arts, music, theatre, food, craft and dance.

The festival will come to a close on December 22.

