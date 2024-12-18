Gurugram, December 18: In a unique case of long-standing marital strife, a couple from Haryana's Karnal ended their 43-year marriage, with the husband agreeing to pay a staggering INR 3 crore as part of the divorce settlement. The couple, who married in 1980 and have three children, had been facing ongoing tensions for years, culminating in the husband’s decision to seek separation.

According to a report published by Jagran, the husband first sought a divorce on the grounds of mental cruelty in 2006, but his application was rejected by the family court in 2013. Despite the setback, he persisted in his quest for a peaceful resolution. Finally, after years of legal battles, the couple approached the High Court, where a mutual agreement was reached, and the divorce was granted. Haldwani: Husband Divorces Wife Through 'Triple Talaq' After Affair Gets Exposed, Charges Filed Against Him and Family.

However, the financial implications of the settlement were enormous for the husband. In order to raise the necessary amount, he was forced to sell valuable land and has so far paid INR 2.16 crore to his wife. The remaining balance will be paid from his farming income over time. The court ruled that this payment would serve as a one-time alimony settlement, meaning the wife would not be entitled to any further financial support after this. SC on Wife's Rights During Divorce Proceedings: Wife Entitled To Enjoy Same Amenities As in Matrimonial Period During Pendency of Divorce Petition, Says Supreme Court.

The case has sparked significant debate within the community, with many questioning the emotional and financial toll of the divorce. As residents of Karnal and nearby areas discuss the lengthy marriage and the heavy price paid for its dissolution, the case continues to make headlines as a symbol of both the high cost of divorce and the complexity of long-term relationships.

