Aligarh, December 18: In a bizarre incident, a senior professor at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) impersonated female students to send false complaints against a colleague, accusing him of harassment. The professor, Riyazuddin, allegedly wrote over 20 letters to the university’s higher authorities, portraying the fabricated grievances as coming from female students. AMU officials have confirmed the situation and issued a show-cause notice to Riyazuddin, awaiting his response.

The case came to light in mid-November when Associate Professor Ishaat Mohammad Khan, the target of the fake complaints, became suspicious of the letters accusing him of harassment. According to a Times of India report, Khan approached AMU’s proctor, Waseem Ahmed, with his concerns, prompting the university to launch an investigation into the matter. As the situation escalated, the university enlisted the help of local police to uncover the truth behind the letters. Aligarh Muslim University Minority Status Case: Supreme Court by 4:3 Majority Overrules 1967 Judgement Which Held AMU Cannot Be Considered Minority Institution.

Through a covert operation, the police monitored CCTV footage from local post offices and found that Riyazuddin had been visiting the post office regularly. The footage revealed his involvement in posting the letters, which were disguised as complaints from female students. Initially, Riyazuddin denied the allegations, claiming he was only posting personal letters. However, when confronted with the evidence, including the timing of the complaints and postal receipts, he admitted to the wrongdoing. Aligarh Muslim University Minority Status Case: Supreme Court Overturns 1967 Judgment Denying AMU Minority Status; New Bench To Decide.

AMU officials have since confirmed the investigation and issued a show-cause notice to Riyazuddin. As per the university’s statement, Riyazuddin has been asked to provide an explanation within seven days. The university has not yet filed a police complaint, opting to handle the matter internally.

