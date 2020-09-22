New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Tuesday that revocation of Article 370 should be taken back and Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restored for bringing "peace".

Abdullah, who spoke briefly in the Lok Sabha, said there was a need to think about the steps taken on August 5 last year.

"Encounter is going on in central Kashmir even today. There is no peace. Until we don't think that the step we have taken on August 5 last year...peace will come only when those steps are taken back. There can be no peace without it," Abdullah said.

The Parliament had in August last year approved a resolution to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and passed a bill for bifurcation of the state into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

