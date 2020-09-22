Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that lets users play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi & basketball. Dream11 is making huge progress in the world of cricket. It is the title sponsor of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 season. If you are a huge cricket fan & want to play virtual cricket IPL 2020 matches, here's how you can download & play on the Dream11 app. Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Mobile: Get Disney+Hotstar Subscription With These Jio and Airtel Plans.

1. The Dream11 app is available only on Apple App Store.

2. To download the app, search 'Dream11' and tap on Install.

3. After the successful download, open the app.

4. You will come across several sports including football, cricket, basketball & kabaddi. Among these sports select 'Cricket'.

5. After the selection, you will have to select an IPL match you want to play. You can also join private leagues or choose to compete with your friends.

6. The app will then ask you to create an IPL team with the credit amount allotted to you. After you have created the team as per the required criteria, you can join a league.

7. You can choose from either free or paid leagues, a small fee will have to be paid to join the latter.

8. After joining the league, be patient & wait for the real IPL match to start and you will receive points based on the performance of real-life players in your team.

9. It is important to note that paid contest will require you to pay entry fees and this will allow you to win real money depending on the performance of your team.

Disclaimer: Please note that due to Google's new gambling policy, Dream11 application is now not available on Google Play Store. However, if you still wish to play it, you can download the .apk file online.

