Aalo (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has hailed the Galo community for cooperating with the state government and supporting them in the successful implementation of government schemes and projects.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the three-day Silver Jubilee celebration of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS) at Aalo on Friday, Khandu said that the Galos have been at the forefront of the implementation of government schemes and projects.

He asserted the state government's commitment to keep the trend of development on albeit at a faster pace.

Khandu credited the track record for growth to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concern for the North East while informing that during his tenure of nine years as chief minister several milestones were created.

"Modi always says, 'We have to compensate for the 60 years of deprivation and neglect given by the Centre to the North East'. We have witnessed the transformation. We still remember what was the situation of Arunachal Pradesh before ten years,'" he insisted.

Khandu said that as the revenue generation of the state has grown substantially in the last seven to eight years, the state government has been able to execute people-centric projects and welfare schemes.

Stressing the need to tap the natural potential of the state for resource generation, he pointed out that the more revenue generated more development will come.

He, however, cautioned that in the face of development and modernity, the cultural identity of the state's indigenous communities should not be diluted.

"We cannot sacrifice our cultural identity and indigenous languages for the sake of development. And it is up to organisations like GWS, AITF and other CBOs to preserve our tribal identity alive for posterity," he said.

Drawing attention towards reports of alarming drug addiction among Galo youths, Khandu called upon the GWS, especially its youth wing, to join with the government to fight against the menace.

He said the state government and its police are combating the menace jointly with all the North Eastern state governments and police. However, he said, active participation of the society is needed in creating and spreading awareness.

Khandu urged all not to treat addicts as outlaws or outcasts.

"Treat them as you treat any other patient. They are patients and we need to care and treat them," he appealed.

He appreciated the Mothers Vision NGO for running a rehabilitation centre at Aalo but also observed that due to the lack of advanced facilities, there is a need to take some of the patients to well-equipped facility centres outside.

Khandu announced that in case patients from very poor family background need such shifting, the state government will bear their expenses.

He asked the district administration to identify rehab centres where they will be shifted and the government will take over.

Taking the opportune moment of the platform, the Chief Minister reiterated his stand on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, the significance of which has grown manifold after the reports of China constructing the world's largest dam on the river in Tibet.

"Please remember, this is not a hydroelectric project but a multipurpose project and a project of national importance," he added. (ANI)

